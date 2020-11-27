Report: Liverpool could postpone centre-back signing until summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could look for a potential short-term solution in the January transfer window to the Reds' headache in terms of the availability of centre-backs.

Liverpool have Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk unavailable for most of the remainder of the season, with both having had surgeries on their respective knee injuries.

According to Liverpool Echo journalist Theo Squires, the Reds could potentially look at loan options from within the Premier League.

The Reds have recently been linked to the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Ben White, and Jules Kounde, but could well be priced out of a move in January.

According to Squires, Liverpool could explore the short-term solution of signing Fikayo Tomori or Antonio Rudiger on loan from Chelsea.

"Liverpool might not want to make a signing in the winter months when you know that you have Van Dijk and Gomez coming back," he said on the Blood Red podcast.

"But you have got the Euros coming up at the end of the season and there might be players who are willing to look for a loan move. Look at Chelsea, for example: Fikayo Tomori and Antonio Rudiger will want to get into their [national team’s] squads for the tournament."

However, it is questionable whether Chelsea will allow any of their players to join a potential title rival on loan, in what is set to be a close race for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool could wait until the summer to sign centre-back

Dayot Upamecano is a potential option for Liverpool to sign

If Liverpool are to approach RB Leipzig for Dayot Upamecano this January, they would be at the mercy of the German club's demands. The French defender reportedly has a release clause of around £36m that comes into effect next summer.

If Liverpool are to get him in January, then there is a chance that Leipzig demand a hefty premium in order to sell him early. In a season where COVID-19 has affected the finances of football clubs around the world, that premium is something that the Reds might not afford at this point.

If Liverpool do choose to wait for the summer to make their big-money signing at the back, that comes with a risk. The Reds are expected to be in a close title race this season in the Premier League, which could potentially be derailed by the lack of reinforcement at the back.