Manchester City have made a 'formal offer' to Atletico Madrid, as they attempt to sign Uruguayan centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez to strengthen their rearguard, as they look to regain the Premier League title from Liverpool this season.

AS are reporting that according to their sources within Atletico Madrid, Manchester City have offered a sum of €94m to sign Gimenez. Manchester City have reportedly offered €89m up-front, with the rest being fulfilled through bonuses if certain targets are achieved after the Uruguayan completes his move to the blue side of Manchester.

AS have reported that Atletico are not yet interested in entertaining any offers for Gimenez, and would refer any potential suitors to his €120m release clause.

Manchester City sporting director Txiki Beguiristain, though, is already said to be in negotiations with Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the Atletico CEO, and have presented their initial offer. AS have also said that they received no response from Manchester City when they tried to contact the club, regarding a potential deal for Gimenez.

Manchester City look to strengthen their defence with Jose Maria Gimenez

It is now an open secret that Pep Guardiola is looking for another world-class centre-back to play with Aymeric Laporte, after City's defensive struggles last season. Laporte was injured for the majority of the season, and the likes of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi just could not step up as they had to, in the absence of the Frenchman.

Manchester City have already signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window, and have been locked in discussions with Napoli over a potential deal for Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

AS are reporting that Atletico could consider the €89m offer, even if it does not meet the release clause in Gimenez's contract. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a cause for widespread losses across the football world, and Gil Marin and Atletico could use the big-money sale of Gimenez to cover up some of those losses.

Gimenez had a very stop-start 2019-20 season, in which he lost his starting spot midway through the season, with Diego Simeone preferring the Brazilian, Felipe, over him in the starting XI.

However, since the restart post the lockdown, Gimenez has once again looked back to his best, and was instrumental in Atletico putting together a fantastic run of results, that enabled them to finish third in La Liga last season, when it did not look likely at one point.

AS have also mentioned that Gimenez is "comfortable" at Atletico Madrid, and that Simeone would love to keep hold of his star defender.

But, just like last summer when City paid the release clause to sign Rodri from Atletico, this transfer window too could hinge on whether City eventually cough up the money that Atletico want.