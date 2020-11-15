Report: Pep Guardiola close to agreeing extension to Manchester City stay

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is getting close to agreeing terms on a new at the club. The Spaniard's current contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season, but The Telegraph are now reporting that Manchester City have developed a belief that he will remain in his job beyond the end of this season.

Recently, Guardiola had said that talks hadn't yet begun because he didn't have the time in the middle of Manchester City's cramped fixture list at the moment.

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak had also recently said that the club and Guardiola had a good relationship and the trust between the two meant contract extension would be a "comfortable conversation".

"Pep and I have a very clear understanding about what is right for the club and what is not," he said.

"We have a clear alignment in terms of where we see the future and what we want in terms of success for the club."

Pep Guardiola rubbishes talk of his future impacting Manchester City form

Pep Guardiola has also rubbished suggestions he could return to Barcelona

Guardiola has rubbished reports that uncertainty regarding his contract has been a factor in Manchester City's inconsistent start to this season.

"Absolutely not. They want to play well every single game."

Guardiola joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016, after being in charge of Bayern Munich for three seasons. Having entered his fifth season at Manchester City, this is the Spaniard's longest spell at one club.

Guardiola has won the Premier League two times with Manchester City, including a record-breaking tally of 100 points in the 2017-18 season.

They followed that up by winning the Premier League by a point over Liverpool in 2018-19, when they amassed 98 points in the 38 games.

Guardiola has, for now, rubbished talks of him returning to Barcelona, after being endorsed by Victor Font, who is a candidate in the presidential election for the Catalans.

"As manager of Barcelona my time is over," said Guardiola.

"I lived my period there. Ronald Koeman is there, I respect him. He is an incredible friend of mine. It belongs for other people."

Guardiola will be hoping to progress beyond the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League this season, with that round being the hurdle that City have fallen at in each of the last three years.