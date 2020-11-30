Chelsea's World Cup-winning striker Olivier Giroud finds himself in a familiar predicament yet again. He has contributed whenever called upon but owing to a multitude of reasons, he finds himself at the periphery of his team and will need to leave to find more game time.

According to Fabrizio Romano on Calciomercato, Olivier Giroud could move in January and he is not short on potential suitors. Inter Milan, AC Milan and MLS outfit Inter Miami have all registered an interest in the Frenchman and are now preparing to ramp up their efforts to sign him.

Olivier Giroud is not your typical Premier League striker. He is not a pacy customer but what he lacks in terms of speed, he makes up for with his hold-up play and movement and awareness inside the area.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is a big admirer of the 34-year-old and wants one more physical striker in his ranks so that he can diversify in the final third whenever the need arises.

Giroud has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and has been playing a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge of late. The arrival of young striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig has definitely not helped his chances.

One emoji to describe how you felt when @_OlivierGiroud_ scored this? 👇 pic.twitter.com/vHeTykX8MQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 28, 2020

The report claims that Olivier Giroud wants to leave and that the club respects his decision and are open to listening to offers as a goodwill sign for the services rendered by him to the club.

It is further claimed that Inter Milan will go for the move if they can make it to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as otherwise, they wouldn't be in a financially strong position to pull it off.

Meanwhile, according to El Futbolero, David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami are preparing to make Olivier Giroud their second highest-paid player after Gonzalo Higuain.

And finally according to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan will face competition from current Serie A leaders AC Milan. The Rossoneri are looking for options up top after Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up an injury. His current deputy Rafael Leao is also sidelined.

Quotidiano Sportivo: Milan could attempt signing Milik in January as backup option for Ibrahimovic. Giroud or Mariano Diaz on loan are another two options on the tablehttps://t.co/YdZv8HDoC1 — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) November 24, 2020

However, AC Milan are exploring other options as well and have shortlisted Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz and Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in addition to the Chelsea man.

With so many clubs vying to sign him, it is nearly certain that Giroud will leave Chelsea in January. Whether or not Chelsea will try to replace him is a different question altogether.