According to De Telegraaf, Ajax are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona hitman Luis Suarez this summer. The Uruguayan striker is reportedly on the market and his former club have moved quickly to secure his signature.

Suarez's contract runs out in the summer of 2021, due to which Ajax would be in a position to sign him for a cut-price fee in the coming months. Barcelona's torrid 2019-20 campaign ended when they were hammered 8-2 in the Champions League by Bayern Munich; a result that led to the dismissal of manager Quique Setien.

Suarez scored what proved to be a consolation goal for Barcelona, as they suffered yet another embarrassing defeat in Europe.

The club are in a state of turmoil and have decided that their entire squad barring Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong are in the transfer market, due to which Suarez could well leave Barcelona this summer.

Luis Suarez could secure Barcelona exit for emotional Ajax return

Suarez made a name for himself at Ajax

Having burst onto the scene at Groningen, the Uruguayan striker made a name for himself globally at Ajax, as he delivered a series of eye-catching displays for the Eredivisie outfit.

Liverpool came calling for him in the summer of 2011, as he sealed a move to England to take the next step in his career. After two and a half seasons with the Reds, Suarez sealed a stunning switch to Barcelona, where he formed a fruitful partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Ajax are in advanced talks with Luis Suárez. The Dutch side want to strike a deal with Barcelona, now it seems like he's on the market. [de telegraaf] pic.twitter.com/UZLpMTbDcY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 17, 2020

Advertisement

With 13 major trophies to his name at Barcelona, including four La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League crown, Suarez is hailed as one of the greatest strikers of this generation.

Despite his goalscoring exploits this season, the 33-year-old could be moved on from Barcelona in order to bring in some fresh blood, as the Catalan giants look to recover from what proved to be a dismal campaign.

Ajax are in pole position to sign the former Liverpool striker and it remains to be seen if the deal comes to fruition. Barcelona have been linked with Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who is hailed as the long-term heir to Suarez.

Lautaro Martinez could seal a big-money move to Barcelona this summer

Before the Catalan giants dip into the transfer market and fine-tune their squad, they are expected to clarify their managerial situation. Setien's departure has already been finalized and Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is the top favourite to land the Barcelona job as things stand.

The 57-year-old has reportedly agreed a deal to take over the reins at Barcelona, with the official confirmation expected to arrive anytime in the coming week.

Also Read: 5 players who will play for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future