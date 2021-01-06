Reports: Arsenal frontrunners to land Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen

According to Calciomercato, Christian Eriksen could make a sensational return to the Premier League barely 12 months after his departure, as Arsenal aim to fix their lack of creativity in the center of the park.

After revealing he was unsettled and in search of a new challenge, the 28-year-old secured a £17 million move to Inter Milan in January 2020, bringing an end to his impressive seven-year spell with Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen quit the London-based club on a high note, as he guided the club to their first Champions League final while also finishing as the club's most creative player in history with over 80 assists to his name.

Christian Eriksen joins Inter Milan for £17m



Tottenham Record (all comps)

305 apps

69 goals

82 assists@premierleague record since debut in Sept 2013 (PL rank in brackets)

5️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ Chances created (1st)

6️⃣2️⃣ Assists (1st)

2️⃣3️⃣ Goals outside box (1st)

8️⃣ Free-kick goals (1st) pic.twitter.com/Yx7wOEA6fY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 28, 2020

However, since joining Inter Milan, the 28-year-old has struggled to hit his stride as he failed to fit into Antonio Conte’s plans.

In his first season at the San Siro, Eriksen made 26 appearances in all competitions, with 15 of them coming off the bench, while he has started only five games and failed to register a goal or an assist this season.

Eriksen appears to have finally fallen out of favor with the Italian powerhouse, who are reportedly ready to offload the Dane this January.

In December, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that Eriksen had been placed on the transfer market.

Speaking to Sky Sports, He said: "Is Eriksen on the market? I would say so, yes. [Inter sporting director] Piero Ausilio said it in his comments last week and I can reiterate it."

"But it's not a punishment. Simply, he's a player who had a few issues in adjusting to life here at Inter. Let's say he's not functional to the team, but this is an objective fact, which does not take anything away from his professionalism."

Advertisement

"However, it's also right to give him the opportunity to seek more game time elsewhere. Obviously, we will need to find a solution."

Several clubs across Europe were placed on high alert after this, with Arsenal, Wolves, Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain rumored to be interested in the former Tottenham star.

Pochettino during his press conference: "Eriksen? This is not the moment to talk about him. We're waiting for our injuried players to come back [...]. I'm sure Leonardo will take the best decisions for PSG" 🔵🔴



Inter have *not* received any approach yet from PSG for Eriksen. 🇩🇰 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

Eriksen could solve Arsenal's creativity woes in midfield

FC Internazionale v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final

Advertisement

Reports, however, suggest that Arsenal are in pole position to clinch his signature, as they are in dire need of a creative force in midfield.

With Mesut Ozil frozen out, the midfield group of Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Mohamed Elneny, Maitland-Niles and Thomas Partey have managed just one goal and an assist in the Premier League.

This lack of creativity has undoubtedly affected Arsenal, who are 11th on the league table. They are 14th league for goals scored, 11th for big chances created, and 14th for accurate crosses per game.

After Arsenal failed in their bid to bring Olympique Lyon star Houssem Aouar to the Emirates Stadium in the summer, want-away Inter Milan man Christian Eriksen might be the solution to Arteta’s midfield crisis.

Should Arsenal swoop in for Christian Eriksen, they would be adding one of Europe’s elite creative midfielders to their ranks. In his seven-year spell at Tottenham, Eriksen scored 69 goals and registered 82 assists in over 300 appearances for the Lilywhites.