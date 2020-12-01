Reports: Arsenal interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate

Arsenal are eyeing RB Leipzig center-back Ibrahima Konate as an option to bolster their defense, according to TodoFichajes.

Arsenal were interested in signing Konate's teammate, Dayot Upamecano, but were unable to match RB Leipzig's high valuation of the player.

Under-fire Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta seeking defensive reinforcements

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with Arsenal

RB Leipzig have some exciting young players in their squad, including Dani Olmo, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku and Nordi Mukiele. But Konate and Upamecano, their center-backs, are in high demand and could potentially leave the club in the coming months.

Upamecano has been heavily linked with some of the biggest clubs in world football. Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been suggested as destinations for the France international.

However, it has now been reported that Arsenal have turned their attention to Konate. The France U21 international is also valued highly by RB Leipzig, with some suggesting that Konate has a higher ceiling than Upamecano.

Arsenal signed Brazilian center-back Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer from French club Lille and the 22-year old has impressed for the Gunners so far. The Gunners also have William Saliba in their ranks, with the £27 million man yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

Arsenal have revived their interest in RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate and hope to complete a deal for the France Under-21 centre-back in January.

[Todofichajes] #AFC #Gunners pic.twitter.com/aWDYWLBxki — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) November 30, 2020

It remains unlikely that Arsenal would spend excessive amounts of money on Konate, with Mikel Arteta's side struggling to attack, rather than defend. Arsenal have struggled this season, with Arteta's football termed boring and mechanical by various critics.

Advertisement

As a result, Arsenal could be in the market to sign a creative midfielder. They were heavily linked with Lyon's Houssem Aouar in the summer, but failed to get the deal over the line. Reports have suggested that Arsenal remain interested in Aouar but are also keen on Red Bull Salzburg sensation Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a hat-trick for Salzburg today 💪



The best player outside the big five leagues? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wdmp38H4Wu — Goal (@goal) November 28, 2020

Szoboszlai has flourished for the Austrian giants this season, with Arsenal joining Real Madrid and AC Milan in the race to sign the young Hungarian. The lack of creativity from midfield is viewed as a major reason for Arsenal's attacking struggles this season, and Aouar and Szoboszlai are seen as players capable of providing that.

Also Read: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta more obsessed with tactics than Chelsea's Frank Lampard, according to Willian