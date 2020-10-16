Create
Reports: Barcelona agree deal to sign Lyon attacker Memphis Depay

Barcelona are looking to kickstart a new era under Ronald Koeman
Barcelona are looking to kickstart a new era under Ronald Koeman
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 16 Oct 2020, 17:04 IST
Rumors
According to Spanish publication SPORT (via Forbes), Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Memphis Depay in the January transfer window. The Dutchman was a top target for Ronald Koeman in the summer transfer window, but Barcelona were unable to snap him up due to financial fair play restrictions.

SPORT have confirmed that the Catalan giants have agreed a deal in principle to sign the Lyon star, as he looks set to move to the Camp Nou after the turn of the year. However, it remains unclear if all parties involved have reached a compromise, with Barcelona having agreed personal terms with Memphis as early as August.

The Blaugrana parted ways with several ageing stars this summer, as the club look to kickstart a new era and give opportunities to the younger players. The likes of Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal were all let go off for measly transfer fees, while Nelson Semedo sealed a shock £40 million switch to Wolves in the Premier League.

Barcelona moved past the old guard this summer to fund potential incomings

Memphis Depay was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona earlier this year
Memphis Depay was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona earlier this year

Despite trimming their squad to make room for new signings, Barcelona were unable to get the deal for Memphis over the line. However, it remains likely that they will manage to snap him up in 2021, with the Dutch international free to sign a pre-contract with clubs after the turn of the year.

Koeman is eager to reunite with the 26-year-old, having previously worked with him with the Netherlands national team. Barcelona have also been linked with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who is set to be a free agent next summer.

The Catalan giants have looked good since Koeman's arrival, as they look to move past a tumultuous 2019-20 season. With the likes of Sergino Dest, Pedri, Trincao and Matheus Fernandes all joining the club in the summer, the average age of the Barcelona squad has reduced significantly.

Memphis looks set to join Barcelona in the coming months, but it remains to be seen whether the deal comes to fruition in January or at the end of the season.

Published 16 Oct 2020, 17:04 IST
La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona Olympique Lyonnais Football Luis Suarez Memphis Depay Ronald Koeman Barcelona Transfer News
