According to Marca via Daily Mail, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has a plan to reintegrate Philippe Coutinho to the squad. The Brazilian midfielder won the treble with Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season and returned to the Camp Nou earlier this month, as he looks to get his Blaugrana career back on track.

Coutinho was primarily deployed as a winger under Ernesto Valverde and played a similar role on loan with the Bavarian giants. However, Koeman plays to use him as an out and out attacking midfielder, with the 28-year-old eager to produce the goods and become a key player for Barcelona.

Bayern Munich did not take up the option to permanently, due to which Coutinho returned to Barcelona this summer. Reports suggested that the Brazilian midfielder was attracting interest from the Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea looking to snap him up this summer.

Coutinho to stay put at Barcelona this summer unless a massive bid arrives

Coutinho is looking to get his Barcelona career back on track

Former club Liverpool were also linked with Coutinho, as he initially looked set to leave Barcelona permanently. However, in recent weeks, the situation is believed to have changed, with Koeman willing to give him a chance to prove his worth.

Coutinho is eager to make a name for himself at Barcelona, having moved to the club in January 2018 in a big-money deal. Koeman has a plan in place to get the best out of the Brazilian and it remains to be seen if he rediscovers his touch at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are looking to make a few signings to galvanize their squad in the coming weeks. The likes of Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum have been linked with the Catalan giants, with Koeman eager to reunite with the two Dutch stars.

📸 — Coutinho in training earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bi2xsV73eT — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 5, 2020

Both players are in the final years of their contracts and could be available for cut-price fees this summer, as Barcelona look to capitalize on their situation and sign them up.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has also been linked with the club, but the La Liga giants are unlikely to be able to afford his transfer fee this summer due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

