Reports: Barcelona not pleased with PSG's pursuit of Lionel Messi

PSG and Barcelona's relationship has seemed to have soured even more after the French club's pursuit of Lionel Messi. PSG have made their intentions of signing the Argentine in the summer extremely public.

Lionel Messi is currently in the final 6 months of his contract at Barcelona after falling out with the club's front office last summer. He is currently free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a summer move. Barcelona, however, are hopeful that Messi will renew his contract with the club instead of leaving in the summer on a free.

PSG have openly admitted to being admirers of Lionel Messi, with their sporting director Leonardo publicly stating that the French champions want to bring the Argentine to Paris in the summer. New PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has also expressed that it 'would be a dream' if Lionel Messi does come to the Parc des Princes in the future.

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona haven't taken too kindly to PSG's approach of trying to sign Lionel Messi, with the Spanish club's higher-ups upset that PSG are playing what they consider a 'dirty game'. The two clubs have had a strained relationship in the past as PSG used a similar ploy to tempt Brazilian superstar Neymar away from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has responded to PSG sporting director Leonardo's recent comments on Lionel Messi with an admission of his own about Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.



Neymar has also been part of PSG's tactics as the Brazilian has publicly stated his desire to link-up with Lionel Messi at PSG next season. Neymar and Lionel Messi enjoyed 4 dominant years at Barcelona, where they won multiple trophies including the La Liga title twice and the Champions League in 2015.

It now appears that the Brazilian wants to reunite with Lionel Messi in order to win the Champions League at PSG.

PSG will face Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the Champions League knockout rounds

PSG will hope to get past Barcelona in the Round of 16.

An interesting sub-plot to this whole scenario is that PSG and Barcelona are due to meet in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Diario Gol speculates that the timing of PSG's public pursuit of Lionel Messi could have something to do with their knockout tie. The Spanish outlet believes that PSG are taking this approach to unsettle Barcelona before their Champions League tie.

The two games are set to take place in February and March, with the 1st leg being played at the Nou Camp.