According to The Telegraph, Barcelona are preparing to offer Nelson Semedo plus cash to acquire the services of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva. The two clubs are reportedly in talks over a player plus cash deal, as they look to address gaping holes in their respective squads.

After a stunning 2018-19 season with the Cityzens, Bernardo Silva's quality dropped considerably in the following season as Liverpool eventually won the title with seven games to spare. The Portuguese star found himself in and out of the team and struggled for form and consistency.

Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of Barcelona right-back Semedo and could look to complete the deal swiftly. The former Benfica star enjoyed a decent season on a personal and improved his game considerably since Quique Setien's appointment, as he continues to go from strength to strength.

Pep Guardiola to raid former club Barcelona for Manchester City's benefit

As things stand, the two clubs are mulling over the possibility of a deal and it remains to be seen if it comes to fruition. Manchester City have wasted no time in the transfer market this summer and have already been involved in a handful of high-profile moves.

Leroy Sane sealed a switch to Bayern Munich, after which the Cityzens moved quickly to secure the services of Valencia winger Ferran Torres. Guardiola and co have also announced the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth to shore up their defensive, having struggled without Aymeric Laporte for large parts of the 2019-20 season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have already completed a similar player plus cash deal with Juventus. Brazilian midfielder Arthur agreed a deal with the Bianconeri, as the Italian side parted with Miralem Pjanic and £10 million to complete the transfer.

The Catalan giants are looking to add to their squad further in the coming weeks, with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez on top of their shortlist. Manchester City's Eric Garcia is also a target for Barcelona, but that deal is independent of this one and is expected to happen in the coming days.

