According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to hold emergency talks with Lionel Messi's camp on Wednesday, with the Argentine's dad Jorge set to travel to Catalonia from his hometown Rosario in the coming days.

It is believed that both parties have different agendas in mind; Lionel Messi's and co are hoping to negotiate an exit in an amicable manner, while Bartomeu is expected to convince the Argentine to reverse his decision to leave the club this summer.

News of Lionel Messi's transfer request sent shockwaves across Europe, as the 33-year-old made his decision clear last week and informed Barcelona that he is seeking an exit in the ongoing transfer window.

The legal battle over a clause in his contract is ongoing, with the two parties no closer to reaching an agreement.

FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has come under immense scrutiny in recent months

Lionel Messi was scheduled to return with the rest of his Barcelona teammates to undergo the PCR tests, but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner opted not to do so as he already has his heart set on a transfer. Manchester City are believed to be leading the race to secure his signature, with Pep Guardiola eager to reunite with the talismanic Argentine.

The Cityzens are favourites to land the 33-year-old this summer, as they look to land him on a free transfer if he wins the legal battle with Barcelona.

Barcelona's stance is unchanged, as the club's indicated that they will not sell Lionel Messi unless his exorbitant release clause in excess of £700 million in triggered. Earlier today, La Liga released a statement confirming the same, as they added weight to the claims that Lionel Messi's potential suitors will have to pay the exit-clause amount.

Wednesday's meeting between the two parties could have serious implication, as Lionel Messi and Barcelona look to resolve the situation at the earliest.

It has also been reported that Bartomeu will request Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona for one more season and reevaluate his future after the presidential elections, a move that is seen as a last-ditch attempt to get him to stay.

