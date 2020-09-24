Reports: Barcelona restart talks for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez

According to Gerard Romero of RAC1, Barcelona have restarted talks for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Catalan giants are on the lookout for a striker after the sale of Luis Suarez, who left the club earlier today to join fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Martinez has been Barcelona's top target for the entirety of the summer, but the club have thus far been unable to agree a deal with Inter Milan. The Italian giants have stood firm on their valuation of the player and declared earlier this summer that he will not be sold for a figure less than his asking price, which is believed to be in the region of €120 million.

However, after Suarez's departure, Barcelona are back in the hunt for the Argentine, who is eager to reunite with his idol and compatriot Lionel Messi.

RAC1 have claimed that while the operation remains complicated at this stage of the transfer window, Barcelona are back in for the player after selling a handful of players this summer.

Barcelona looking to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements

The Catalan giants have parted ways with the likes of Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez, while Ronald Koeman has also informed young midfielder Riqui Puig that he is not a part of his plans this season. Puig, however, is keen to remain at the Camp Nou and force his way back into his manager's plans.

Koeman will now dip into the transfer market and look to add to his squad, as Barcelona face a race against time to complete their transfer business. Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is in talks to complete a transfer to the Catalan club, as they look to fill the void left by Semedo.

Barcelona are also interested in signing Lyon attacker Memphis Depay, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club. Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum had been mentioned as a target earlier this summer, but the 29-year-old looks to stay put at Anfield for the forthcoming season and leave as a free agent in 2021.

