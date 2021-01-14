Reports: Barcelona in search of a new left-back; Jose Gaya and Alfonso Pedraza on shortlist 

Barcelona are reportedly in the market for a new left-back and have penciled down some names as potential targets.

According to Spanish daily Marca, the Blaugrana have identified two La Liga stars, with Jose Gaya of Valencia and Alfonso Pedraza of Villarreal on their shortlist.

The former has been one of the brightest sparks for Los Che in what has been an underwhelming campaign. On the other hand, Pedraza has flourished since his conversion from a winger.

Gaya is said to be Barcelona's primary target, but Valencia might demand a high transfer fee for his services. And this might prove unfeasible for the Catalan side, considering their current financial predicament.

A more feasible option is Pedraza, but it is unknown if Unai Emery will sanction his sale, considering his importance to the Yellow Submarine.

🇺🇾 @RonaldAraujo939 🇺🇾



💪 10 recoveries

⛔ 6 clearances

💥 2 anticipations

✅ 0 foulshttps://t.co/hRnMHHTgmu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2021

Barcelona are also considering alternatives outside Spain, with RB Leipzig's Angelino topping their list of continental options.

The 24-year-old has sparkled for the Bundesliga outfit, with eight assists and eight goals provided from 22 games in all competitions.

However, he is currently on loan, and his performance might convince parent club Manchester City to demand a premium price for his services.

There are also option to consider within, with Juan Miranda currently gaining valuable experience at Real Betis, while Alejandro Balde is starring with Barcelona B.

Barcelona and their quest for a backup left-back

Jordi Alba needs cover at left-back.

Barcelona have long needed a specialist left-back to provide cover for Jordi Alba, and this search has proved futile over the years.

The likes of Lucas Digne and Jeremy Mathieu failed to convince in their time at the Camp Nou, while Junior Firpo is the latest to fail to make a mark.

ℹ️ Electoral Board proclaims Joan Laporta, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa as candidates for club presidency — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2021

Firpo joined the Blaugrana from Real Betis in the summer of 2019 but has since failed to cement his place in the squad. The 24-year-old is currently deemed surplus to requirement.

So far, Firpo has played just 147 minutes of competitive action in the La Liga, and it is clear that he does not feature in Ronald Koeman's plans.

A move away from Camp Nou this January has been mooted, and attention will turn to signing a replacement.

Barcelona recently secured a hard-fought victory over Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup's semi-final to secure a place in the final on Sunday.