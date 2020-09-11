Reports: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez prefers Atletico Madrid to Juventus; could stay at Camp Nou

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has expressed his desire to stay in Spain with Atletico Madrid, according to Sport. The 33-year-old looked set to move to Italian champions Juventus in the last week, but the striker has had a change of heart after hearing of Diego Simeone's interest.

Another report in TV3 suggests that Luis Suarez might stay at Barcelona after new manager Ronald Koeman has changed his mind regarding the former Liverpool man. However, the report goes on to suggest that Suarez will need to be happy with a smaller role in the squad.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Juventus as the Serie A giants target alternatives to Luis Suarez.

Juventus r looking 4 a new striker after agreeing to release Gonzalo Higuain, with Barcelona star Suarez believed 2 be their top target pic.twitter.com/Eko7tRboxi — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 11, 2020

Barcelona's Luis Suarez likely to stay in La Liga

Atletico Madrid are keen on Barcelona striker Luis Suarez following speculation surrounding the duo of Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa. Morata has been linked with a move to Juventus with Andrea Pirlo keen on bringing back the Spain international.

Costa, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Milan but a deal now seems unlikely given that the Italian giants have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimović. Suarez could prove to be the perfect foil for the ever-improving João Félix, who is still just 20 years old.

Ronald Koeman who prefers to play a 4-2-3-1 formation has hinted that he might prefer using Antoine Griezmann in his preferred role as a number 9 with Lionel Messi likely to be behind him as a Number 10.

"With all my respect, Griezmann must play in his position. It is not extreme. You have to play in your role. This is where the most important part of a coach comes in, knowing your players well and getting the most out of them."

Barcelona are rumoured to be interested in signing Dutch international Memphis Depay from Lyon. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed between the club and the player, but Lyon are still waiting for a bid for the 26-year-old.

Barcelona are working to get Memphis Depay - personal terms agreed but no official bid to OL yet.



Barça also started contacts to sign Aubameyang weeks ago, but Koeman wants Depay and Auba decided to extend his contract with Arsenal [agreed until 2023 and official soon]. 🛑 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

Manchester United have a clause in Depay's contract which allows them first refusal on the striker, a situation which could prove to be delicate as manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer is also keen on adding a striker to his ranks.