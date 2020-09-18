Bayern Munich have initiated contact with Ajax over a potential transfer of reported Barcelona target Sergino Dest this summer, as per reports.

The United States of America international has been tipped as one of the most exciting young players to have broken onto the scene in recent times. Dest has impressed profoundly with his performances in both, the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League, which helped him garner interest from several of Europe's top clubs.

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is also said to be keen on signing the Dutch-born defender this summer. The Blaugrana have reportedly contacted the 19-year-old's agents.

Bayern Munich have the edge over Barcelona in race for Dest

Ajax starlet Sergino Dest

As per reliable football insider Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are better placed to land Ajax wonderkid Sergino Dest in comparison to Barcelona. The Catalans are also keen on signing the young star, but face a pressing issue that needs to be dealt with first.

Barcelona need to sell players before they can sign anyone, which is something that Bayern Munich hope to capitalise upon. The former LaLiga champions will have to find a buyer for current right-back Nelson Semedo to facilitate a move for Dest.

The report claims that this is also the reason for the delay in Memphis Depay's transfer to Barcelona. The Dutch forward is widely expected to move to the Nou Camp from Olympique Lyon this summer, and although Barcelona have a deal in place with Depay, Barcelona will have to offload a few players first.

Luis Suarez is the man who could pave the way for the former Manchester United man at the Nou Camp.

In the meanwhile, Bayern Munich — who are aware that Barcelona need to sell before recruiting new players — hope to find an agreement for Dest. Reputed Dutch journalist Mike Verweij [via Fabrizio Romano] reported that the Bavarians' representatives have already met with Dest's agents in Amsterdam on Thursday to negotiate a deal for the USA international.

More about Dest deal. Bayern know how ‘timing is key’ to sign him because Barcelona can’t make any official bid now. That’s why today Bayern directors were in Amsterdam to meet Ajax [as per @MikeVerweij]. Bayern are leading the race, Barça is in talks with agents but waiting. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Should Bayern Munich complete the capture of Dest, he would be a direct replacement for Alvaro Odriozola, who returned to Real Madrid from his loan spell at the Allianz Arena. Dest would compete with the likes of Benjamin Pavard as well as Joshua Kimmich for a spot on the right-hand side of the treble-winners' defence.

Barcelona, on the other hand, would hope to beat the Bavarians to Dest's signature as it would solve a long-term issue for them. Right-back has been an issue for the Catalans since the departure of club legend Dani Alves, and the likes of Sergi Roberto and Semedo have failed to make the spot their own.

