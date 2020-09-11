Chelsea have agreed a five year deal with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to RMC Sport via Sportsmole. Rennes president Nicolas Holveck confirmed that the French side are in talks with Chelsea for the transfer of the 28-year-old, but a transfer fee is yet to be agreed between both parties.

"Discussions have started with Chelsea for Edouard Mendy. I can understand his desire, he told us. But for the moment, there is no agreement and for a transfer, we need an agreement of the three parties."

The report suggests that the London side are yet to meet Rennes' valuation of €28 million, with Chelsea offering a fee in the region of €20 million. Mendy is expected to come in and provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, after the Spanish goalkeeper underperformed last season.

"I think this one will go through" ✍️🔵



🎙️ @LaurensJulien expects Edouard Mendy to be a #CFC player in the near future



Listen now 👇

📲🎧 https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Mdptd7l7PM — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 10, 2020

Chelsea agree personal terms with Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are looking to add to their goalkeeping ranks after yet another poor season from Arrizabalaga. The Spanish keeper, who signed for a club-record fee in 2018, is yet to establish himself in goal for the London side.

La Liga sides Valencia and Sevilla were interested in a deal for the 25-year-old goalkeeper, but his £50 million valuation has discouraged the duo. Frank Lampard dropped Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero in the FA Cup final and the latter part of the Premier League campaign.

Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea

Edouard Mendy, on the other hand, has been a mainstay of the Rennes side after moving from Reims. Rennes' captain Damien Da Silva hinted last week that the French side might lose out on the shot-stopper this window.

"We are a little selfish, we don't want to lose Edouard Mendy. But it's part of football and the transfer market. He's a great goalkeeper who deserves what happens to him."

Advertisement

Chelsea have been linked with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Manchester United prospect Dean Henderson. However, the London side were priced out of both deals.

Frank Lampard was coy on the potential for Edouard Mendy to become the latest Chelsea transfer 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xXpdLG3LlW — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) September 10, 2020

Chelsea have splashed the cash on as many as six summer signings, as they look to compete on all fronts next season. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz joined the club in the ongoing transfer window, while Declan Rice also has keen admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard will also look to sell a handful of players before the transfer window closes, as they aim to balance the books and make room for further incomings.

Also Read: Liverpool vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21