Premier League club Chelsea are set to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen's youngster Kai Havertz imminently.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will pay an initial fee of €80m, with an additional €20m to be paid in add-ons after certain clauses are met.

According to Romano, Chelsea submitted a new bid for Havertz three days ago, and it was duly accepted by Bayer Leverkusen last night.

Kai Havertz to Chelsea, one step away and then... here we go! Total agreement to be reached on nest hours with Bayer Leverkusen. Last bid is going to be accepted. €80M + €20M add ons as final fee. Last details and paperworks time. 🔵 #CFC #Havertz #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Initally, Chelsea had respected Bayer Leverkusen's wish for their UEFA Europa League campaign to conclude before they arrived at a conclusion in negotiations for Havertz.

Leverkusen were originally reported to want an initial £90m for their most prized asset in years, but now look to have settled on the deal that Chelsea have proposed.

Last week, there were reports that Frank Lampard was frustrated by the delays in Chelsea's pursuit of Havertz, but the club's chief negotiator Marina Granovskaia now appears to have agreed a deal with the German club.

With the signing set to be completed in a few days, Lampard is set to have Havertz available for when Chelsea resume pre-season training ahead of the start of the new season. However, it is likely that the youngster might take a bit longer to be fully integrated, with a set of international fixtures coming up in the first week of September.

Kai Havertz's Chelsea move is imminent

Havertz has played in a variety of positions for Leverkusen this season, having been used as a false nine, on the right wing, and sometimes as a central attacking midfielder.

The big test for Lampard now will be to integrate both Havertz and fellow new signing Hakim Ziyech, given their similar profiles, but that is a good luxury to have for Lampard.

The young German scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 45 appearances across competitions for Leverkusen last season, and is now set to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Romano said that Havertz had agreed personal terms with Chelsea "weeks ago", and had been convinced after a chat with Lampard, with the prospect of Champions League football in the upcoming season proving to be decisive.

New bid submitted three days ago. Bayer Leverkusen told to Chelsea on last night... they’re going to accept. Same today morning with Havertz himself. Paperworks time is now on. ✍🏻🔵 #CFC



More details about personal terms, Lampard and Havertz deal 📲⏩ https://t.co/Lfy8dfDlF0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Chelsea are also set to complete the signing of left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, and Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva this week, as Roman Abramovich fully loosens his purse strings in order to back Lampard to the hilt.