Reports: Chelsea make approach for Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba

After their 4-0 win against Sevilla last night, there seems to be more good news for Chelsea fans as they have made an approach to sign David Alaba from German giants Bayern Munich.

According to Nicolo Schira, the Blues have offered the Austrian a three-year deal to come to Stamford Bridge next season. This after Alaba refused to sign the new contract that Bayern Munich offered him in the summer.

Chelsea will look to add Alaba to their already star-studded lineup after the versatile defender's contract is up next summer.

The race to sign David #Alaba as a free-agent is open. #Juventus are really interested, but #PSG and #Chelsea (offered 3-year contract) have also shown interest. Talks ongoing with the agent Pini #Zahavi. Alaba asking 4-year contract with a salary of €15M/year. #transfers #CFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 2, 2020

Schira also adds that PSG and Juventus are interested in the Alaba's signature. The defender and his agent Pini Zahavi are holding out for a four-year deal before making a decision on Chelsea's offer. The Austrian can begin negotiations with foreign clubs in January and will be looking to sort out his future as quickly as possible.

Chelsea look to be the frontrunners, as Frank Lampard looks to solidify his back four. The 28-year-old can play many positions but has mainly been deployed at center-back for Bayern Munich recently. Alaba is well known for his physical attributes as well as his consistency and ability on set pieces.

If Chelsea do pull off this deal, it will be a master-stroke as Alaba would be a natural successor to Thiago Silva or could partner Kante in front of Chelsea's defense.

In Alaba, Chelsea could land a serial winner

Alaba has been a mainstay of the Bavarian outfit for over a decade

Alaba has over 400 appearances for Bayern Munich in a decade long spell for the German powerhouse. He has won nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in his time with the Bavarian giants. He's also been voted into the UEFA Team of the Season three times. He seems to be linked with a move away from Bayern every transfer window, but now a move looks likely to happen.

🇦🇹 David Alaba at 28-years-old:



🏆 9x Bundesliga

🏆 2x Champions League

🏆 2x Super Cup

🏆 6x DFB-Pokal

🏆 Club World Cup



🔵 Chelsea could be getting an ultimate winner. pic.twitter.com/1eMhJElqBp — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) November 27, 2020

Last season with Bayern Munich, Alaba led the defense from center-back as the German side went on to win the treble. He also played the full 90 minutes of the Champions League final, as Bayern beat PSG 1-0 to lift the trophy.

The Austrian international has made 14 appearances for Bayern this season at center-back, as the German outfit continue their charge towards domestic and European glory. Expect Bayern Munich to come away with some silverware in what is probably going to be Alaba's farewell season.

