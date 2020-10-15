Reports: Chelsea target Paulo Dybala amidst Argentine's Juventus uncertainty 

Chelsea are interested in signing Argentine playmaker Paulo Dybala, amidst his uncertain position at Juventus under new coach Andrea Pirlo.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, via ESPN, Chelsea are monitoring Dybala's situation, after he fell out of favour under Pirlo. The Argentine's Juventus contract runs through to the end of the 2021-22 season, but he could be available for cheap, after being told that he was by Pirlo that he was not an indispensable part of the Juventus squad.

Juventus were even ready to sell Dybala during the recently-concluded transfer window, but didn't receive a suitable offer. Dybala was also linked with potential moves to Manchester United and Tottenham in the summer of 2019, but preferred to stay at Juventus and fight for his spot under Maurizio Sarri.

That decision was eventually justified, as Dybala was named the Serie A MVP of the 2019-20 season.

Dybala scored 17 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, as Juventus won the Serie A, but the season ended in disappointment as they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Lyon.

Dybala has not yet played a single minute of competitive football for Juventus this season. He has also featured only once in the matchday squad, after recovering from a thigh injury.

Chelsea could sign Paulo Dybala for cheap

Paulo Dybala could leave Juventus in the next transfer window

Italian media outlet Tutto Mercato Web are now reporting that Chelsea are considering making a bid for Dybala, and are closely monitoring his situation at Juventus.

Advertisement

Chelsea are reportedly keen to make a bid for Dybala, only if talks over his contract extension at Juventus stall.

If Dybala doesn't sign a contract extension by January 2022, he will be free to talk to clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement there, but Chelsea are keen to avoid that scenario, by making a move earlier than that, if possible.

Chelsea have already added three new attackers to their side in the summer transfer window. Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have already arrived at the club, in what was a huge revamp to Frank Lampard's squad. Chelsea signed no less than seven first-team players in the transfer window, with Lampard being fully backed for success this season.

However, with the composition of their squad right now, it could be more likely that Chelsea spend the next couple of transfer windows trying to reinforce their defence, which has been a huge area of concern under Lampard.