Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to help Juventus bring in former Real Madrid teammate

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could end up being teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo once again at Juventus. The Old Lady could take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Ramos' future and are reportedly looking to swoop in and sign the legendary Spanish centre-back.

Latest reports from Fichajes.net claim that the Italian giants are keeping a close eye on Sergio Ramos' contract situation at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old centre-back had an extremely successful stint with Cristiano Ronaldo as teammates at Real Madrid and now the report says that the Portuguese superstar has recommended Juventus to sign Ramos.

Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be a key man in any negotiations to bring the Spanish centre-back to Turin and it will be interesting to see if Sergio Ramos does indeed take the step to move away from Los Blancos at this stage of his career.

Also read: Mesut Ozil chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos could replicate Real Madrid success at Juventus

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos won plenty of trophies together at Real Madrid with the duo playing a starring role in multiple UEFA Champions League victories. Juventus are determined to conquer Europe with Cristiano Ronaldo and the arrival of Sergio Ramos could give the Serie A giants the class and experience required to win Europe's premier club competition.

🗣️ Özil on Sergio Ramos: "He’s been world class for over a decade – and what a leader he has become. His ambition and will to win is amazing. I would say he's the world’s best defender from my generation."#UCL | #AskMesut pic.twitter.com/ZNPNLWmi4N — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

While Sergio Ramos might be 34-years-old, he has shown no signs of slowing down and continues performing at the highest level. Although Juventus have the likes of Bonucci, Chiellini, De Ligt, and Demiral as their centre-backs, the addition of Ramos will definitely bolster their chances.

Demiral has been linked with an exit in recent weeks while Chiellini seems to have lost a little bit of sharpness because of injuries. With De Ligt still young and relatively inexperienced, the Real Madrid captain could really add the winning mentality and know-how to the Juventus backline.

Cristiano Ronaldo is actually carrying Juventus on his neck. pic.twitter.com/9yFlwOsksF — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) January 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos are both born winners and with both of them still going strong, Andrea Pirlo might be tempted to take a short term risk on the experienced duo and pair them up once again at Juventus.

Also read: 5 players who can replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid