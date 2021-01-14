Reports: Juventus agree deal for €20 million-rated striker 

Juventus are just a few steps away from making their first major signing of the January transfer window.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has been desperate to bring in some reinforcements to his attack in January. The Bianconeri had recognized the need for a back-up striker to cover for Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo and have been actively scouring the market for a player who would be the right fit.

Juventus have reportedly nearly agreed on terms for Scamacca with Sassuolo. It would be a loan with obligation to buy after 18 months at €20-25m.



Genoa have accepted the one-season loan being abandoned after 6 months. 👀🔜



Juventus agree deal for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca who is currently on loan at Genoa

Gianluca Scamacca

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Juventus have finally settled for Sassuolo striker Ginaluca Scamacca who is currently on loan at Genoa. As per the report, Juventus have practically already agreed a €20-25 million deal for the 22-year-old striker.

Earlier this week, Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali had revealed in an interview with MediaSet that he has held discussions with both AC Milan and Juventus over a potential deal for striker Gianluca Scamacca. Carnevali said:

“Nothing has been decided, Scamacca is on loan to Genoa. There are various requests, but it is part of our policy. He is young, Italian and he must grow.

“If there are conditions important, we will make our assessments. But I think he will remain a Sassuolo player, and that we will not lose him. There is not only Juventus on him. We also talked about Scamacca with Milan last season.”

The report claims that Genoa have agreed to cut short Scamacca's loan by six months so that the player can join the Bianconeri. Juventus are reportedly going to sign Scamacca on an initial 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Interestingly, Juventus' defeated Genoa in the Coppa Italia just last night and Scamacca had started for Il Rossoblu as they pushed the game into extra-time before losing 3-2.

The 22-year-old has started eight games for Genoa in the Serie A this season. He has also come off the bench on five occasions. He has scored two goals and provided one assist. Scamacca's stats in the Coppa Italia make for much better reading.

Scamacca has scored four goals from three appearances in the Coppa Italia. He has a long way to go but being able to learn from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata at Juventus should help him a lot.

At 22, Scamacca would not feel too dejected about being a back-up striker as he will receive plenty of chances in the future as he improves. As such, this is a move that works out well for both the club and the player.