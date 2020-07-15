Juventus are preparing for life after Cristiano Ronaldo, who has two years remaining in his contract at the club. According to the Mirror, Juventus have identified Paulo Dybala as the next 'face of the club', following the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Turin.

The Portuguese international has built a solid relationship with Dybala, with both players excelling at their respective roles this season as Juventus aim to win yet another Scudetto.

The Argentinian has been recently impressed after being played as part of a front two with Cristiano Ronaldo by Maurizio Sarri. A report by Tuttosport suggests that Dybala will be earning a salary in the region of £9.1 million annually.

If we were to extend his current deal with Juventus, which expires in 2022, Dybala could become the second-highest-paid player at the club after Ronaldo.

Transfer news LIVE: Juventus confirm Paulo Dybala contract talks after aborted Manchester United and Tottenham moveshttps://t.co/rLsQxgtugd pic.twitter.com/5kLEyt1YPB — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) July 12, 2020

Paulo Dybala to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus talisman

Paulo Dybala is settled at Juventus after coming close to leaving the club in 2019, scoring 11 goals and setting up five more in the Serie A. The 26-year-old has formed a solid partnership with Ronaldo, who has scored 28 goals this season.

Paulo Dybala has been in impressive form this season

The Argentina international was initially considered surplus to requirements by Maurizio Sarri but has recaptured the form that prompted Juventus to sign him from Palermo back in 2015.

The Bianconeri currently sit at the top of the Serie A table, six points clear of second-placed Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both score for the fourth consecutive Juventus game.



Juve's strike partners keep them clear at the top of Serie A 👊 pic.twitter.com/RoVNgfbrO4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 4, 2020

Dybala is currently the custodian of the Number 10 shirt at Allianz Stadium, a shirt previously worn by the likes of Paul Pogba and Alessandro Del Piero. The Argentine is expected to take over as Juventus talisman when Ronaldo eventually leaves the club after the expiry of his contract.

Hinting a probable new contract, Juve's Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici said:

"We are talking continuously with its managers. He is an important player, we made an important investment when he came".

"We have always believed in it, we have given it the number 10 shirt which has symbolic importance. There has always been trust in Paulo. We are sure that it will be the future of Juve"

Dybala was reportedly close to signing for Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019. However, the deal failed to materialized and he turned his Juventus career around, as he continues to establish himself as a key player for the club.