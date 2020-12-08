Reports: Juventus to include Paulo Dybala in swap deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Juventus are lining up an offer to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United and could include Paulo Dybala as part of the deal.

The France midfielder has failed to impress consistently since signing for the Red Devils in a world record transfer four years ago. Moreover, Pogba has repeatedly stated his intentions to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

The latest chapter was written when his agent Mino Raiola stated that his client's time at Manchester United was over on the eve of their decisive Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Fans were understandably aghast at the timing of such comments. Additionally, it is widely believed that the powers-that-be at Old Trafford are tired of Pogba's excesses and inconsistencies. The top brass at United would welcome a transfer away from the club for the Frenchman.

However, his hefty wages and high transfer value are sure to put off many potential suitors. And the current financial crisis has hardly helped matters.

Juventus have long been identified as a viable transfer destination for the World Cup winner, and new reports suggest that they are eyeing a move for him next summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Turin giants are considering offsetting the huge costs involved in signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United by including Paulo Dybala in the deal.

The Argentina international had been linked with the Premier League side in the past, but nothing concrete came out of such speculations.

Dybala has been with Juventus since signing from Palermo in 2015. He has since gone on to make over 200 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri, scoring 96 goals and providing 38 assists.

Advertisement

He has, however, struggled to recapture his best form in the current campaign, leading to speculation that he could be on his way out of Turin.

Paul Pogba, for his part, also represented Juventus with distinction between 2012 and 2016, after signing on a free transfer from Manchester United due to a lack of playing time.

The 27-year-old proved his mettle in Turin and grew to become one of the world's best midfielders. He helped lay the foundations for what has become an unprecedented dominance of Serie A for Juventus.

Pogba still has fond memories of his time with the club and reportedly harbors a desire of returning to Italy.

Juventus and Manchester United to complete Champions League group stage in markedly different circumstances

Juventus and Barcelona will meet to decide Group G winners.

Both Manchester United and Juventus will wrap up proceedings in the Champions League group stage with away trips to RB Leipzig and Barcelona respectively.

Advertisement

However, whereas the latter are already through to the next round and only have the not-so-small matter of topping their group to worry about, the same cannot be said about United.

The game in Leipzig has immense repercussions for the Red Devils. A failure to get the job done in Germany would see them suffer the ignominy of dropping down to the Europa League.

Manchester United only need to avoid defeat to secure qualification. However, they would have their work cut out against a Leipzig side that have won all seven of their home games in all competitions this season.