Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly keen to sell their star Paulo Dybala, with Real Madrid and Manchester City said to be possible destinations for the Argentine.

According to Tuttosport, Dybala wants a new contract worth €15m per season. But the Juventus hierarchy are supposedly not interested in paying that much. They are said to be trying to work their way around that demand by including "some interesting bonuses" in the deal.

Dybala has two more years left on his current Juventus contract, which expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Contract talks have reportedly stalled and are not progressing in the direction that Juventus want them to. And Tuttosport are now reporting that Juventus are set to cash in on the 2019-20 Serie A MVP.

On a possible sale, Tuttosport said that Juventus value Dybala at €100m, which not many clubs around the continent would be in a position to pay in the current environment. The other option is a swap, and that’s where the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are named.

Juventus and Manchester City to swap Dybala and Jesus?

Paulo Dybala could be on his way out of Juventus this summer

With a full cash deal pretty much out of the window this summer, Juventus will have to turn to other methods if they are to complete the sale of Dybala.

Tuttosport say that both Manchester City and Real Madrid are not interested in paying the price that Juventus have quoted for Dybala. That is where Juventus can use the option of a swap deal, with the Old Lady being interested in several players from both Manchester City and Real Madrid.

It has been reported that Juventus are interested in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, and both Isco and Marco Asensio from Real Madrid. The Italian champions could use Dybala as a makeweight in a potential deal to bring either of those players to Turin.

Juventus won their ninth straight Scudetto this season, beating Inter Milan by one point to finish atop Serie A. However, their Champions League campaign was disappointing, as they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Lyon.

The direct consequence of the elimination was the sacking of Maurizio Sarri and the almost immediate appointment of Andrea Pirlo as the head coach.

Pirlo is said to want to revamp the Juventus squad, with the club also wanting to rein in its wage bill. The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Dybala, Sami Khedira are all up for sale, while Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic have left the club already.