According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have made Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin their top defensive target this summer. The 25-year-old is being linked with a move to Turin and could slot in seamlessly at right-back for the Bianconeri, with Juan Cuadrado currently playing that role for the club.

Bellerin's Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2023, due to which Arsenal are in an excellent position to demand a sizable transfer fee. While the Spaniard is still highly thought of by Mikel Arteta, he is reportedly one of the few players who could be sold this summer to free up funds for potential incomings.

Juventus are interested in making a move for the 25-year-old this summer and are expected to test the waters with a bid in the coming weeks. Bellerin could reunite with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who left Arsenal to join Juventus on a free transfer last summer.

Having joined Arsenal from the Barcelona academy as a teenager, Bellerin rose through the ranks and become one of the most exciting players in the world in his position. However, a combination of injuries and poor form have halted his progress, as he continues to blow hot and cold for the Gunners.

Arteta has signed Cedric Soares from Southampton permanently and also has the option of using Ainsley Maitland-Niles as a right-back, with the Englishman also being linked with an exit this summer.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is aiming to oversee a rebuild and could add fresh blood to a squad that is in desperate need of younger players. At the age of 25, Bellerin is at the perfect age to make an immediate impact, while he would also have enough time to iron out his flaws and become a key player for many years to come.

Arsenal are yet to make a definitive decision regarding Bellerin's future, but it has been reported that the Gunners will agree to sell him provided the conditions are favourable.

The Bianconeri are expected to announce their first signing of the summer in the coming days, with Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie expected to join the club on an initial loan deal. Juventus could then shift their attention to Bellerin, who could be tempted by the prospect of taking on a new challenge and playing in the Champions League once again.

Sergino Dest has also been mentioned as a potential target for Juventus, as they aim to address their right-back woes this summer.

