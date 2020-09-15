Reports: Juventus prepared to sell Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey could be on his way out of Juventus, after just one season with the Italian champions.

Italian news outlet CalcioMercato have reported that Juventus are considering cashing in on the Welsh midfielder, who they signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2019.

It is being reported that Ramsey is up for sale, and that Juventus would accept bids starting from £23m.

There is Premier League interest in Ramsey - and more specifically, London interest. Both Crystal Palace and West Ham are said to be interested in signing the Welshman, but an official bid hasn't been forthcoming from either club just yet.

Ramsey has only managed four goals in 35 appearances for Juventus so far, after a much-publicized move last summer from Arsenal. In a midfield that was heavily populated - with the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira - Ramsey could not really nail down a spot for himself in the Juventus starting line-up.

Does Aaron Ramsey have a future in Andrea Pirlo's Juventus?

Aaron Ramsey's first year at Juventus was underwhelming

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo has now taken over from Maurizio Sarri as the Juventus head coach, so it remains to be seen what he does with his squad.

Pirlo has indicated that he will have to overhaul the Juventus squad duringhis first season in-charge, as the Old Lady chase that elusive Champions League crown, which they are so desperate for.

Advertisement

The report states that Juventus will consider offers in the region of £23m and £27.75m. For both Crystal Palace and West Ham, that is not a sum which will make them turn their back immediately, especially for a player with Ramsey's track record and calibre.

However, whether the player himself would want a move to the lower echelons of the Premier League is a big question mark. It would certainly be a massive show of ambition for the two clubs involved, but perhaps, this is a move that could be considered as a little too ambitious at this point in time.

Juventus had already made a change to their midfield even before the transfer window had opened. The Italian champions have already completed a swap deal with Barcelona that has brought Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo to Turin. Pjanic has left the club to go in the other direction, and join Ronald Koeman's new project at Barcelona.