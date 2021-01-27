Reports: Juventus could sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek

While there have been continuous whispers about Juventus potentially returning for Paul Pogba to sign the Frenchman in the summer, they have now been linked to another Manchester United midfielder.

Donny van de Beek has not quite settled at Manchester United the way he would have liked to. He has not nailed down a starting spot for himself, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba making themselves undroppable.

Now, according to TuttoJuve, Van de Beek could be looking for an escape from Manchester United and is said to be open to the idea of joining the Bianconeri this month.

Since his move to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2020, van de Beek has only managed two starts in the league so far, with the Red Devils finding themselves in a title race.

The said report also says that Matthijs de Ligt, who was van de Beek's captain at Ajax, has advised Juventus to sign the midfielder.

De Ligt himself only signed for Juventus in the summer of 2019 and has not managed to hit the heights he would have expected. However, in the Dutchman's defense, injuries have hindered his career in Turin so far.

Juventus will consider Manchester United's van de Beek only if they offload Sami Khedira

However, according to the same report, any move from Juventus for van de Beek will depend on if they manage to offload Sami Khedira in the current transfer window.

Khedira has been frozen out of Andrea Pirlo's squad this season, and it has been made clear to him that he will not be a part of Juventus's plans.

The report states, though, that Khedira is in no hurry to leave Juventus for the moment. So it is likely that even if Juventus are interested in signing van de Beek, the whole thing is far-fetched to happen right away.

In addition, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that van de Beek remains an important part of the Manchester United squad and that he would get his opportunity eventually.

Van de Beek sprung into the limelight as one of the young Ajax players who led the club to a dream run in the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season, when they eventually lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the semifinal.