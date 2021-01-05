Reports: Juventus targeting former player Fabio Quagliarella’s return from Sampdoria

Juventus’s search for a striker has brought them closer to former player Fabio Quagliarella, who has been in fantastic form for Sampdoria since joining in 2016.

According to Dailymail, the Bianconeri are eager to bring the veteran striker back to Turin and have already initiated contact to assess the feasibility of the move. Juventus are looking to bolster their attacking options in the winter, but would not be averse to a move in the summer either.

Quagliarella managed 30 goals over 102 appearances in a space of four years in Turin but failed to cement a place in the starting eleven. The Italian eventually left Juventus to join Torino in the summer of 2014, but it was only when he returned to Sampdoria that Quagliarella realized his true potential. With 79 goals from 171 appearances and a Serie A Golden Boot under his belt, it is easy to see why Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo wants a reunion with his countryman.

Quagliarella’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and it was expected that he would extend his stay at Sampdoria. However, interest from the Bianconeri gives him the opportunity for a swansong in Turin and it might just appeal to the veteran striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 50% of Juventus' total goals this season. pic.twitter.com/J7LgMwJiXf — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 4, 2021

Juventus are currently fifth in the Serie A table, ten points behind leaders AC Milan with a game in hand. Pirlo wants a goalscorer in the winter transfer window to get back into the title race. The Juventus manager has reportedly contacted Quagliarella, who will turn 38 later this month, to discuss the possibility of a move. The Bianconeri might even be willing to wait until the player’s contract expires in the summer.

Quagliarella not the only forward Juventus monitoring right now

Quagliarella has seven goals from 13 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria this season and would be an interesting option for Pirlo if he does arrive. However, the Italian is not the only forward Juventus are monitoring at the moment. The Old Lady are also interested in former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, who is currently playing for Napoli.

Claudio Ranieri: “Quagliarella to Juventus? This is a great prize for him, regardless of how it turns out. Turning 38 at the end of January and being called up by a big club will surely please him. We will wait for the game, evolution of events and we'll see.” #JFC — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) January 5, 2021

Llorente’s teammate Arkadiusz Milik has also been linked with a move to Turin, but it is believed that his price tag could be a deal-breaker for the Bianconeri. Juventus are also interested in Atalanta’s Papu Gomez, whose future is in doubt after falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.