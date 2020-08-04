Reports: Liverpool move ahead of PSG in the race to sign Thiago Alcantara

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is now "very likely" to move to Liverpool, according to reports in Spain, with the Reds reportedly having beaten off interest from French champions PSG.

Mundo Deportivo in Spain, as quoted by talkSPORT, have now reported that Premier League champions Liverpool are now in pole position to sign Thiago from Bayern Munich. According to the report, the Anfield club have reportedly agreed to meet the Bavarians' £27 million asking price.

Liverpool are reportedly 'very likely' to sign Thiago Alcantara.



Liverpool are reportedly 'very likely' to sign Thiago Alcantara.

PSG were among a host of other clubs that have been linked to Thiago's signature recently after he made it clear that he would not extend his contract at Bayern, and that he wanted a new challenge.

PSG, Liverpool, and the rest of Europe were put on high alert for Thiago's signature after that, with the Spaniard only having one more year left on his deal at Bayern. And with that came the possibility of signing a world-class player of the calibre of Thiago, for much cheaper than it otherwise would have been possible.

Liverpool to rival PSG for Thiago's signature

Thiago's next destination is likely to be between Liverpool and PSG

It had emerged in recent days, through reports in the French media, that Liverpool had been beaten to Thiago's signature by PSG after the Reds' reluctance to pay the asking price. But reports in Spain are now contradicting those claims made by the French media.

Liverpool lost experienced midfielder Adam Lallana to Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer, and have their own contract uncertainty looming with Gini Wijnaldum. This would, therefore, make a move for Thiago seem all the more understandable.

PSG, on the other hand, were rumoured by Le10Sport to have already submitted a bid for Thiago's services. That, coupled with Liverpool's seeming reluctance to match the fee set by Bayern was thought to be a sign that the English champions would move on to other targets.

[#Mercato🔁] Selon Le 10 Sport, le PSG a fait une offre d'environ 30M€ au Bayern Munich pour Thiago Alcantara. Leonardo aurait fait du milieu espagnol une de ses priorités pour ce mercato estival.



🔗 https://t.co/3N2n1eCZnR pic.twitter.com/6fYULQCYO7 — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) August 1, 2020

Thiago joined Bayern Munich in 2013, following Pep Guardiola's move to the Bavarian club, having begun his career in the Barcelona first team under Guardiola as well.

After winning the Bundesliga in every season during his stay in Germany, the Spaniard felt the need to move away for a new challenge. So it will be interesting to see if Liverpool or PSG can get the deal done before the transfer window slams shut.