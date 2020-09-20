Reports: Liverpool planning mass exodus after Diogo Jota signing

According to the Athletic via Express, Liverpool are looking to offload as many as six players between now and the end of the transfer window. The Reds recently splashed the cash on Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota and will now look to balance their books with a handful of departures.

Thiago was Liverpool's top target this summer and joined the club earlier this week after a drawn-out transfer saga with Bayern Munich. The Spanish midfielder is one of the best players in the world in his position and could be in the matchday squad when Liverpool take on Chelsea later today.

Jota, on the other hand, has been signed to complement the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool now have a huge squad and will look to fine-tune it in the coming weeks, with the likes of Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Loris Karius, Nat Phillips, Yasser Larouci all on the transfer list.

Liverpool looking to raise funds by trimming their squad

Thiago Alcantara has joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich this summer

Young striker Rhian Brewster could also be moved on this summer, with the club believed to be discussing the possibility of a permanent deal with a buyback clause with Sheffield United. Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Englishman but could be willing to grant him a transfer, as he looks to get regular game time under his belt.

Why Liverpool's Diogo Jota signing brings big problems... for opponents

Wilson was wanted by Leeds United earlier this summer, but the Whites are unlikely to make a move for him at this stage of the transfer window. Karius and Larouci have failed to attract any offers so far, while Grujic is reportedly wanted by several clubs in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool have a strong squad for the 2020-21 Premier League, having also signed Greek international Kostas Tsimikas earlier this summer. The Reds won the title by a staggering 18 points last season and will look to retain their domestic crown, with Manchester City expected to be hot on their heels once again.

