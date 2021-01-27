Reports: Luka Modric set to extend Real Madrid contract

Despite approaching the twilight years of his career, Real Madrid star Luka Modric continues to be pivotal for Los Blancos and it looks like he is about to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to acclaimed sports Journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Croatian is closing in on a contract renewal with the Spanish giants and will put pen to paper to a new deal soon.

Luka Modric started his career with Dinamo Zagreb but rose to prominence during his time with Tottenham Hotspur. Real Madrid came calling in the summer of 2012 and the Croatian has not looked back since. Modric has already won two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles during his time with Los Blancos. He also won the 2018 Ballon d’Or and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball.

Despite being 35 years old, Modric continues to be an integral part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans at Real Madrid. The Croatian’s current contract was set to expire at the end of this season and considering that the player is entering the end of his career, few expected the Spanish giants to extend his stay. However, it now appears that Modric will continue to grace the Santiago Bernabeu, much to the delight of fans.

The agreement for the renewal of the contract Luka Modric is ‘imminent’, last details have been sorted out with Real Madrid and soon it’ll be time to sign. Modric is staying. ⚪️🇭🇷 #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2021

The Croatian was indispensable for Los Blancos last season, helping them reclaim the league title. This season too, Modric has featured in all but one of Real Madrid’s league games so far and has been in the starting eleven in 16 of his 18 league appearances. He was also a constant feature in the UEFA Champions League and started four of the six group stage games, coming off the bench in the other two.

Modric’s form will be crucial to Real Madrid’s success this season

With Real Madrid trailing Atletico Madrid by seven points in La Liga, Zidane will need his team to fire on all cylinders to successfully defend the title. And crucial to the team’s success will be Modric, who is one of the club’s longest-serving players. The Croatian has already appeared 368 times for the Los Blancos over nine seasons and has also found the back of the net 26 times.

Luka Modrić was voted as the Mahou Five Star Player of the Month for December. pic.twitter.com/5qL72vAMny — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) January 27, 2021

Now that the Croatian is all set to commit himself to Real Madrid, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. Further details regarding the deal have not been revealed, while there are also no reports regarding the tenure of his new contract.