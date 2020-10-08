Reports: Manchester City ready to let Eric Garcia leave on a free to Barcelona

Manchester City would be willing to let go of defender Eric Garcia on a free to Barcelona next summer, according to Goal.

Barcelona were extremely keen on a move for Garcia this summer, but the move failed to happen.

Barcelona set to sign Garcia on a free next summer

Eric Garcia was seen as a primary transfer target for Barcelona this summer. The Spain international is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy but joined Manchester City in 2018.

Eric Garcia could soon depart for Barcelona

Garcia is highly-rated by Manchester City manager and Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola, with the 19-year old seen as a centre-back for the first-team. He made 20 appearances last season for Manchester City and continues to feature in the plans of Guardiola.

However, the centre-back has just a year left in his contract and is said to be interested in a return back to Barcelona. The Camp Nou outfit offered £9 million for the Spaniard, but the deal was said to be heavily based on bonuses, some of which were seen as practically impossible to achieve.

It has been reported that Manchester City were willing to keep Garcia as a defensive presence and let him go on a free next season, rather than sell him cheaply.

Barcelona have been shrewd this transfer window, focussing more on outgoings rather than incomings. Right-back Sergino Dest, winger Francisco Trincao and midfielder Miralem Pjanic are the three high-profile signings by the club.

The Spanish giants have Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti as their three centre-back options, with Barcelona not seeing young French defender Jean-Clair Todibo as another potential option. Todibo has subsequently been sent on loan to Benfica.

On the outgoings front, long-serving players Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez have departed Barcelona for Sevilla and Atletico Madrid respectively, with Arturo Vidal leaving for Inter Milan. Right-back Nelson Semedo and midfielder Arthur Melo have also left Barcelona for pastures new.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have bought two new centre-backs, having let go of Nicolas Otamendi. Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias have arrived from Bournemouth and Benfica respectively, with winger Ferran Torres another new face at the club.

