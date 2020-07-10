Reports: Manchester City to rival Chelsea in race for Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on strengthening his side ahead of next season.

Will Manchester City be able to lure David Alaba to the Etihad?

Bayern Munich are having it all their way in the transfer market, but things are starting to get tricky for them. David Alaba is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer and Manchester City have entered the race.

The defender is on Pep Guardiola's radar according to the Mirror, and they claim that the manager is looking to build a team around him to challenge for the title next season. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga champions and is very likely to leave.

Apart from Manchester City, David Alaba has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well. The Blues are looking to sign a defender who can play as a centre-back and a left-back as well.

Twist in the tale of David Alaba moving to the Premier League?

Despite reports suggesting just Manchester City and Chelsea are the front runners for David Alaba, BILD journalist Philipp Kessler claims that Inter Milan are very likely his name destination.

“As far as I know the player is leaving and I think Inter has already concluded something important. I think that an agreement has already been signed between Inter and the player’s entourage, and I think that Inter really could add him to their next squad.”

David Alaba's contract situation at Bayern Munich

Talking about the contract situation, Kessler reported that the Bundesliga side and David Alaba are at loggerheads at the moment. The Austrian wants to become one of the club's highest paid players but the German side are not willing to offer him so much.

“It is a difficult situation. Alaba wants to become one of Bayern’s highest paid players. He is expecting to earn around €15 million gross per year including bonuses. Alaba knows his value.

“The Austrian has matured a lot, he is now also a leader on the field. He is now also a central defender, although he has played most of his career as a left back. I think Alaba is gaining more appreciation due to the fact he is playing at centre back and Bayern already have two world class players in Jérôme Boateng and Lucas Hernández there.”