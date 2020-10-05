Reports: Manchester United agree stunning €30m deal for Serie A wonderkid

Manchester United have completed the signing of Amad Traore of Atalanta, according to Fabrizio Romano. Still only 18-years-old, Traore is a left-footed inverted winger with great dribbling ability.

Amad Traoré will join Manchester United on next January, here we go! Deal agreed right not with Atalanta but the young talent [born in 2002] will arrive on 2021 because of work permit and passport timing.



🚨 #MUFC will pay €30m + add ons for him! More: https://t.co/oBjUmrDMtV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

The Red Devils have been in the market for a right-winger, with Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele linked with a move to Old Trafford. The club reportedly applied for a work permit to the Premier League on Friday and are likely to complete the deal for Traore before deadline day.

#MUFC Man Utd applied for a work permit for Amad Traore from Premier League on Friday. They will know by now if deal with #Atalanta is possible — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 5, 2020

The winger is likely to join in January due to work permit and passport related issues. Traore has made just three appearances in the Serie A for the Italian giants and will cost the club €30m + add ons.

Atalanta's Amad Traore is moving to Manchester United

Manchester United look set to complete the signing of right-winger Amad Traore ahead of deadline day. Although the youngster is not as experienced as Ousmane Dembele or Jadon Sancho, it represents shrewd business given his age and potential resale value.

Amad Traore is hailed as one of the most exciting talents in world football

Mason Greenwood has been impressive on the right-wing for the Red Devils, and despite the likelihood that he moves centrally in his career, he looks like he'll keep his place at least till January. The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Pellistri.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is likely to have two new players added to the squad on deadline day. Edinson Cavani, a free agent, has reportedly agreed a two-year-contract at Old Trafford.

United have also agreed on a deal for Porto full-back Alex Telles. The Brazilian is known for his attacking output from the wing and takes penalties for the Portuguese giants.

Tottenham beat the 20-time Premier League champions 6-1 in the Premier League after Anthony Martial got sent off for the home side. Solksjaer's men have started the season poorly after returning late to training for the new season.

Manchester United have been drawn in a tough group in the Champions League with PSG, RB Leipzig and İstanbul Başakşehir. Ole needs to manage his squad optimally if the Red Devils are going to go far in the competition.

All of Manchester United's rivals have strengthened considerably in the window, with the Champions League spots more hotly contested than ever.