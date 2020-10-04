Why Manchester United’s move for Edinson Cavani makes sense

With just under 48 hours until the closure of the transfer market in England, Manchester United are still struggling to sign their top targets. It's looking increasingly likely that Edinson Cavani will imminently join, though.

The majority of the summer has centered around the club’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho, while a loan move for Ousmane Dembele has also been mooted in recent weeks.

However, Borussia Dortmund don't appear ready to lower their asking price for Sancho, with Barcelona also reportedly holding out for the permanent transfer of Dembele.

As it stands, though, Man United could end up with Edinson Cavani and 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri. The aforementioned players were not the Red Devils' initial targets, but signing them makes perfect sense, especially the move for Cavani.

Cavani is a proven striker who will improve Man United's attack

A section of the Man United fans are not enthused about the move for the former PSG striker. Some rival fans are also trolling the Red Devils for signing what some describe as an “finished” striker.

However, this move makes perfect sense. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has lacked a proper striker since the departure of Romelu Lukaku last summer. The Belgian may not have been suited to the team’s style, but he’s probably twice the goalscorer Anthony Martial is.

Odion Ighalo was signed to provide competition for the Frenchman, but the on-loan striker has shown in recent months that he’s just not good enough.

Edinson Cavani guarantees goals

In Edinson Cavani, the Red Devils will have a proven striker who has blazed a trail in Serie A, Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. Aside from last season, where he was hampered by injuries, the Uruguayan has scored 15 league goals or more in each of the last 10 seasons.

The last time he netted less than 15 league goals was during the 2009-10 season when he played for Palermo. Even then, he managed 13 goals for the side.

Man United reportedly closing in on Cavani signing

Edinson. Cavani may be 33, but his signing will be akin to that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic four years ago. The big Swede arrived at Old Trafford aged 35, but played a major role as the club won the Carabao Cup and the Europa League in 2017.

Edinson Cavani can make a similar impact, especially with the club lacking a proper striker in the team. He is a world-class forward and will definitely ease the pressure on Martial in a season where games are coming thick and fast.

The move for Edinson Cavani is a gamble, but it’s worth it. Reports suggest it’s likely to be a one-year deal with the option to extend for another year.

The terms are, therefore, good and Man United can decide not to renew if the striker fails to meet expectations. Signing a proven striker like Edinson Cavani for free is definitely shrewd business.