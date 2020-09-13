According to Metro, Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to leave the club next summer. Mbappe, in the past, has expressed his admiration for the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool rumored to be possible destinations for him.

Mbappe is one of the best football players in the world. The 21-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain is 2017 in a deal worth €180 million from Monaco, which made him the second most expensive transfer ever behind Neymar.

The Frenchman has already achieved a large amount of success in his young career. Mbappe won the 2018 World Cup with France, in which he finished as the joint second-highest goal-scorer. He was named Young Player of the Tournament and French Player of the Year for his performances.

At PSG, Mbappe has won three league titles, two Coupe de France titles and reached a Champions League final last season. He has scored 90 goals in 124 league appearances for the club and has finished as Ligue 1's top scorer twice. Additionally, the 21-year-old has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award and is also PSG's seventh-highest goal-scorer of all time.

Kylian Mbappé has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave at the end of this season to further his career elsewhere. A vocal admirer of Liverpool, the 21-year-old is understood to have targeted a move to either La Liga or the Premier League. #awlive [sunday times] pic.twitter.com/NGVFFC03Gu — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 13, 2020

Manchester United and Liverpool are possible destinations for Mbappe

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen admirers of Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United have pursued Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho all summer, but look set to end their pursuit after failing to agree a fee for the Englishman.

The Red Devils are looking to make big money signing to excite their fans and help them make a legitimate push for the Premier League title for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Manchester United might look at the availability of Mbappe and decide to wait a season to spend big on the Frenchman.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are the team that have impressed Mbappe the most. Mbappe, in an interview once said;

Advertisement

"What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They're like a machine, they have found a rhythm and are like " we play again, we play again". When you watch you think everything's easy, but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win."

Liverpool currently have one of the best front trio's in the modern game, but all of them are approaching their 30s. Klopp may be looking at making a statement signing in the form of Mbappe to fill the sizeable shoes of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with Kylian Mbappe in today's transfer gossip #mufc https://t.co/3szPrAnqPw pic.twitter.com/dHZv5XYCJV — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 13, 2020

Aside from Liverpool and Manchester United, Mbappe has also been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last couple of seasons, with Zinedine Zidane is pushing the club's hierarchy to pay whatever it takes to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG will do everything in their path to keep the Frenchman. The club have reportedly been urging Mbappe to sign a new deal that will make it almost impossible for Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United to sign the 21-year-old star.

Also Read: Top 10 teams with most goals in the 2019-20 season