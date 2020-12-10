Reports: Manchester United players want star man to be dropped after RB Leipzig loss

On the back of their shocking elimination from the UEFA Champions League, some Manchester United players want star man David de Gea to be dropped from the first XI, as per reports.

The Red Devils needed a point or more to confirm their place in the knockout phase of the UCL but fell to a disappointing 3-2 defeat in Leipzig, due to which they will now play the remainder of the campaign in the UEFA Europa League. The Germans played their visitors off the park, and both of Manchester United's goals were scored under controversial circumstances.

0 - Based on Opta's expected goals on target data (xGoT), David de Gea has conceded the same tally of goals that the model would expect the 'average' GK to concede over the last two PL seasons, compared to preventing 14 goals with his saves in the 2017-18 campaign alone. Regress? pic.twitter.com/eekug6tDr2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 20, 2020

As a result of their elimination, some Manchester United players reportedly believe that De Gea needs to be dropped from the team, particularly after his inability to prevent Leipzig's third goal. The Spaniard shied away from a potential collision with Justin Kluivert and the Dutch forward ended up dinking the ball past the keeper, scoring the goal that effectively eliminated Manchester United.

Dean Henderson, on the other hand, has impressed his teammates since his return to the club and, as per the report, a section of the players believe he needs to be given a run in the side at De Gea's expense.

6.9% - David De Gea has saved just two of the 29 penalties he's faced in the Premier League (6.9%); of the 30 keepers to have faced at least 25 in the competition, only Paul Robinson has saved a lower share (6.1% - 3/49). Weakness. #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/GbASnQcMLb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

De Gea was under the spotlight against Southampton as well after his frail attempt at stopping James Ward-Prowse's free-kick. He picked up an injury while diving to save the first-half strike and had to be taken off at half time.

Despite being fit enough to play the subsequent UEFA Champions League clash against PSG, Dean Henderson was handed the gloves for the following Premier League game away at West Ham.

Paul Scholes accuses Manchester United star De Gea of 'bottling it'

De Gea was at fault for Leipzig's third goal

One particular figure who was scathing in his assessment of De Gea's display against Leipzig was Paul Scholes. The Manchester United legend believed that the former Atletico Madrid keeper should have done better to prevent Kluivert's eventual winner. Speaking after the game, Scholes remarked;

"David de Gea here, he bottles it. He’s scared of getting himself hurt. It should never go across the box like that ever. "Harry Maguire looks wooden, he’s very stiff. De Gea, as a goalkeeper, come out, make yourself as big as you can - you might get smashed in the face, but he turns his back away. He actually makes himself smaller. It’s criminal for such an experienced goalkeeper. It's criminal."

It remains to be seen if De Gea is demoted to the bench in favour of Henderson, who has looked impressive so far despite the limited minutes offered to him.

