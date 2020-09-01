According to Mark Ogden of ESPN FC, Manchester United are looking to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season. Dayot Upamecano, who only recently signed a three-year contract extension with RB Leipzig, has emerged as a target for the Red Devils in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have made no secret of their desire to make defensive reinforcements this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to sign a top-quality centre back to partner with club captain Harry Maguire. The Norwegian has not been helped by the inconsistent performances of Victor Lindelof, the lack of faith in Eric Bailly and the injury woes suffered by youth product Axel Tuanzebe.

Solskjaer wants Upamecano at Man Utd after sealing Van de Beek deal...https://t.co/2M8D8cDPff — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) August 31, 2020

Upamecano was to be out of contract in June 2021 and was believed to have a €60 million release clause. However, reports suggest that his new deal contains a release clause of €42 million that can be triggered at the end of 2020-21 season.

Manchester United are looking to recruit the Frenchman this summer in order to assist their push for trophies and compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Dayot Upamecano to bolster Manchester United's defensive options

Manchester United's centre back pairing of Maguire(left) and Lindelof(right)

The focus of the Red Devils' transfer window has been to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sacho. However, they have thus far been priced out of a deal for the former Manchester City youth product, with the Bundesliga outfit demanding a fee in the region of €120 million.

Solskjaer has instead diverted his attention to filling the holes in other areas of the squad. The Red Devils look set to announce the capture of attacking midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajak for a reported fee of €45 million to provide more options up front and add depth to their squad.

Manchester United expect to receive a new bid soon from AS Roma to sell Chris Smalling on a permanent deal. Man Utd board are also working to sign a new CB if a ‘good opportunity’ will be on the market on next weeks. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2020

Another priority of the Norwegian is moving on players who do not have a future at the club. The likes of Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are all in the fringes of the squad, with the latter being linked with a move to the Serie A. Roma and Inter Milan have shown interest in Smalling, as the Red Devils look to move him on and promote academy prospects such as Teden Mengi.

Upamecano would fit the mould with regards to the type of players that Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are trying to bring to Manchester United, given that he is young, experienced and has bags of potential.

His signing would reduce the average age of players at the club and further reiterate Solskjaer's ideology of signing players for the future.

