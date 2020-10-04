Reports: Moise Kean to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Everton

Moise Kean is reportedly set to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Everton, according to L'Equipe and Telefoot Chaine.

The 20-year-old signed for the Premier League side last summer for the sum of €30m but has struggled for form and playing time, returning just two goals from 33 matches in all competitions for the Merseysiders.

The improved form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, coupled with the arrival of James Rodriguez, further adds to the competition for places in the Everton attack which already has players like Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott, and Bernard.

This has seen Moise Kean struggle to break into the starting lineup and a move away from Goodison Park could represent the best option for him. It would help his hopes to make the Italy squad for the European championship next year.

The potential deal for Moise Kean will see him spend the rest of the season at the Parc des Princes. However, it is unknown whether the Parisians would be obligated to buy him after one year.

Would a move to France salvage the career of out-of-sorts Moise Kean?

Moise Kean has struggled at Everton.

Moise Kean emerged from the Juventus academy as one of the highest-rated prospects in Italian football after scoring 24 goals from 25 matches for the Juventus youth team.

Further records were broken when he made his first-team debut in November 2016 at the age of 16 years, eight months and 23 days, becoming the Bianconeri's youngest-ever debutant. He was also the first player born in the 2000s to compete in one of Europe's top four leagues.

Moise Kean became the first player born in the decade to score in Europe's top five leagues when he scored on the final day of the Serie A 2016-17 campaign. Furthermore, Kean became the youngest forward to start a match for the Italy national team in over a century.

All these feats led to big things being expected of him, but surprisingly, Juventus sanctioned his sale to the Premier League in the summer of 2019.

Things have hardly gone to plan for Moise Kean at Goodison Park, and he currently finds himself down the pecking order in Carlo Ancelotti's attack.

A move to France could represent a positive step for him, and despite his recent struggles, it is pertinent to note that Moise Kean is still only 20 and there is still a lot of time for him to fulfil his undoubted potential.

PSG are currently a man light in the centre of attack, following the departure of Edinson Cavani. Kean would relish the opportunity of battling with the struggling Mauro Icardi for a starting spot.