Reports: Monaco interested in Real Madrid's Marcelo

French side Monaco are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid full-back Marcelo. The Brazilian defender has been a great servant to Los Blancos over the years, but it now seems that his career at the club is coming to an end.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in 2007 and established himself as one of the best defenders in the world. He won five La Liga trophies and four UEFA Champions League titles during his time with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

According to AS, Monaco are willing to offer Marcelo a three-year contract worth around €6 million a year.

If the defender accepts the offer, he would be taking a pay cut of around €3 million a year. However, AS believes that the length of the contract would be enough to convince him to join Monaco.

Juventus were also said to be interested in signing Marcelo, but nothing concrete came out of that rumour.

Marcelo has fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane this season, with the Frenchman preferring Ferland Mendy over the 32-year-old.

Marcelo's current deal at Real Madrid runs till 2022, but he reportedly wants to leave Spain for more playing time at a different team.

Marcelo has earned the reputation of being one of the best attacking full-backs of all time. He has had a starring role in Real Madrid for over a decade, and his combination with Cristiano Ronaldo on the left flank used to be devastating.

Even though he has lost much of his pace, Marcelo is still a serviceable left-back and would be useful to any team that signs him.

Marcelo's departure could signal the end of an era at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane wants a new generation of Galacticos at Real Madrid

Marcelo's potential departure from Real Madrid could be a preview of things to come at the Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane is looking to usher in a new era at the club, which could spell the end for some of Los Blancos' senior players.

There are already rumours that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has rejected a contract extension and will leave the club at the end of the season. Luka Modric has also been linked with a move away from the club.

Moreover, Real Madrid's pursuit of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland hint at the club's readiness to move on from Karim Benzema.