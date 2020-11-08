Reports: Olivier Giroud uncertain about Chelsea future due to lack of game time

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is said to be contemplating his future at Stamford Bridge and could be on his way out of the club during the January transfer window.

According to CBS Sports, Giroud is looking for a move in January, especially if his playing time remains as scant as it is right now. The Frenchman is behind Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham in Chelsea's striker hierarchy

Corriere dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, had claimed last week that Inter Milan were interested in signing the veteran French striker, and that a move could materialise in January.

Giroud's playing time will be especially critical, with the UEFA European Championships coming up in the summer. Giroud has remained as Didier Deschamps's first-choice striker for Les Blues so far. Even for Deschamps, it is vital that Giroud has rhythm and regular playing time before the big tournament in the summer.

Frank Lampard admits difficulty in giving Giroud playing time at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea in January

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted that finding a place for Giroud in the starting XI is difficult at this point. However, Lampard was glowing in his praise for Giroud's approach in training and the way he has conducted himself around the Chelsea squad.

"Yes, he has given a typically great response to train as well as possible and support the group. He is amazing around the group and that is just a fact with Oli and maybe not a fact with people all around the team. I can’t speak highly enough of him on that side," Lampard said in an interview with Goal.

Lampard also said that he didn't enjoy the part of his job where he had to leave players out of the team, even though he knew their importance to the squad.,

"It is part of my job I don’t like with good players, top people who are around the group that don’t always play, but I have those issues. Tammy Abraham started at least half of the games last season and he was one of the top scorers in the Premier League," he said.

Lampard also praised Giroud as one of the crucial factors in Chelsea finishing in the top four last season.

"When Oli came in, he performed very well in restart for us which was a huge factor in us getting into the top four.“I have difficult questions to answer and selections in the team. I have great professionals and Oli is absolutely showing that."

For now though, Giroud has been picked in the France squad, and is likely to start in the UEFA Nations League games for them.