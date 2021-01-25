Reports: Paris Saint-Germain have offered Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos a mega deal to move to France 

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will be out of contract this summer, and both parties are yet to agree terms over an extension.

This has led to speculation that the defender could be on his way out of Spain, with Paris Saint-Germain among the sides linked with his signature.

According to reports by Onda Cero, the Ligue 1 giants have offered the Spain international a contract worth €45m over three years.

The report further states that Real Madrid cannot match this offer for their captain. However, it is not known if Ramos would accept the deal to bring an end to his 16-year spell in the Spanish capital.

The 34-year-old has been with Los Blancos since joining the club from Sevilla in 2005, aged 19.

Since then, he has played his way into the club's annals as one of the greatest players ever to don the white of Real Madrid.

He has also skippered the club through its almost unprecedented success in recent years, with 668 appearances made in all competitions for the Bernabeu outfit.

PSG recently lost Thiago Silva's services to Chelsea and might require another highly-experienced center-back to fill the void left by the Brazilian.

They have thus reportedly turned their attention to Sergio Ramos. The Spain international's vast experience and winning mentality could help the club cement their legacy, particularly on the continent.

Advertisement

Real Madrid are, however, unlikely to be willing to let their captain depart for free.

Real Madrid and the growing list of out-of-contract players

Sergio Ramos will be out of contract this summer.

Apart from Sergio Ramos, some other key first-team players will also be out of contract at Real Madrid when the season ends.

Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez' deals with the club expire in May. Unless they agree new terms with the board, the La Liga champions run the risk of losing them for free to an interested club.

Advertisement

This is a far from ideal situation, as all three men still play key roles in the Real Madrid set-up.

Further ahead, Ramos' defensive partner, Raphael Varane, and talismanic forward Karim Benzema, will be out-of-contract in 2022.

This means that the club also has to start making plans for the duo to avoid late negotiations, which could interest rival clubs worldwide.