Paris Saint-Germain could be ready to make an approach for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior next summer, according to reports.

Vinicius Jr. arrived at Real Madrid as a teenage sensation but two years later, he's yet to make a monumental impact in the Spanish capital. The 20-year-old has scored ten goals in 72 games so far and is yet to cement his spot as a certain starter.

According to Marca, PSG are interested in Vinicius Jr.'s services as he struggles to find consistent playing time in Spain. PSG sporting director Leonardo is reportedly still keen on the winger and hopes his situation could see him tempted to leave for more game time elsewhere.

Vinicius Jr.'s Brazilian counterpart, Neymar, would surely welcome him to Le Parc des Princes should he be interested in a new challenge. A forward line including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius is one that bears serious potential.

With Angel di Maria now 32, Vinicius Jr. could be a natural replacement. It wouldn't be a cheap transfer but an exciting one nonetheless.

Vinicius Junior has blown hot and cold at Real Madrid so far

Vinicius Junior needs game time at Real Madrid for a big reason

Vinicius Junior has previously been quoted saying he's happy with his game time at Real Madrid. However, he did stress the importance of playing football regularly:

"Last season I started without confidence, after a long time without playing due to injury. Now I'm happy to be playing more games and to score. I've got more confidence, playing football is always important."

Vinicius Jr. has started two of Real Madrid's three La Liga games so far this season. However, he has only featured in the starting line-up 23 times in the league since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018.

With the Copa America coming up next year, followed by the Qatar World Cup in 2022, it will be crucial for Vinicius Jr. to receive enough game time and become a key player for Brazil.

Although he's well-placed in the Selecao, inconsistent appearances could affect his form and morale ahead of the two biggest competitions a South American star can feature in.