Veteran Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has emerged as a shock target for Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window, with Frank Lampard desperate to boost his goalkeeping stocks.

The Sun report that despite his age, Foster is being looked at by both Chelsea and Everton, with Watford now relegated.

Foster's experience should prove invaluable to whoever he signs for in the Premier League.

Chelsea, in particular, desperately need to address their concerns in the goalkeeping department. Two summers ago, they made Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

But right now, it looks like Frank Lampard is determined to move Kepa on, with the Blues said to be waiting for loan offers from the goalkeeper's native country Spain.

Chelsea have shown interest in signing Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak but the LaLiga side have decided that there will be no negotiations, and that Chelsea would have to pay the Slovenian's €108m release clause in full if they are to sign him.

Signing Foster would mean that he is likely to fight for a place in the starting XI with Willy Caballero in what is likely to be one of the oldest goalkeeping combinations any club has had in the Premier League era.

Chelsea, Everton interested in signing Ben Foster

Watford FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Advertisement

Apart from Chelsea, The Sun are also reporting that Everton have shown interest in taking the veteran goalkeeper back to the Premier League. The report states that Lampard has even contacted his former England team-mate Joe Hart.

Hart, who also played with Lampard at Manchester City, is currently without a club and is said to be waiting for offers both from England and abroad before making a final decision.

Obviously, Chelsea are looking at a more stop-gap solution if they are unable to land a high-profile such as Oblak in the window, before spending big next summer.

The Blues have already made two high-profile acquisitions in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, and look further set to complete deals to sign Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell.

Foster is also a target at Everton, where Carlo Ancelotti wants competition for current England No. 1 Jordan Pickford.

Manchester United’s Sergio Romero also fits the bill for Everton, with the Toffees keen on an experienced head to back up Pickford.