Rio Ferdinand drops huge hint about Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey number at Manchester United

Manchester United have re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils swooped in late but got their man to create a historic reunion at Old Trafford. The deal was made sweeter by the fact that they beat Manchester City to sign the Portuguese forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo first joined Manchester United back in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon. He was an exciting 18-year-old winger who took the Premier League by storm back then. Over the next six years, he went on to score and assist 187 times in 292 games for Manchester United. He signed off from the club with a Ballon d'Or in his kitty.

One of the more iconic facets of Cristiano Ronaldo's tenure at Old Trafford was his number 7 jersey. Prior to his arrival, the famous shirt had been worn by United legends like Sir Bobby Charlton, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham to name a few.

Cristiano Ronaldo not only lived up to their reputation but made the jersey his own during his six-year stay at Manchester United. With 'CR7' ready to return to the club now, the question plaguing all fans is whether he will re-claim his jersey number.

The number 7 shirt is currently used by Edinson Cavani. While United fans are still in the dark about the jersey number, former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand threw some light on the situation. He said:

"Cavani, I have to say, what a man! He saw who was coming to town and gave up the No.7 shirt."

In an attempt not to give it away completely, Rio backtracked a little on his comment.

"Maybe? I don’t know! Does he do that or not? At the end of the day you know what the problem might be is that the shirts have been registered, maybe. And that might be an issue. So he might not be able to be No.7 so we’ll see."

Manchester United were set to miss out on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo had made it clear that he would be leaving Juventus this summer. The Portuguese forward wanted a new challenge and strangely it was Manchester City who were initially set to bring him in.

City had failed in their bid to sign Harry Kane and targeted Cristiano Ronaldo to replace him at the Etihad. The deal was close to completion but Manchester United stepped in at the eleventh hour to re-sign Ronaldo.

Jorge Mendes is talking about Cristiano Ronaldo with Man City since days. It’s still verbal - no official bid yet to Juventus, personal terms not fully agreed yet. That’s why Guardiola said “things far away”. 🇵🇹 #MCFC



…and Manchester United are in contact with Jorge Mendes too. pic.twitter.com/pba1HfAUqx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

City, unfortunately, have been left out and are still looking for a new number nine this summer.

