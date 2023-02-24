Robert Lewandowski among 4 Barcelona stars who are against Lionel Messi returning to Camp Nou - Reports

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly one of four Barcelona players against the return of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon has been in talks with the Parisians over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

However, those talks are yet to reach a successful conclusion as speculation grows over Messi, 35, returning to the Camp Nou. Lewandowski never got the opportunity to play with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner at Barcelona, but he doesn't appear not to be interested in doing so.

El Nacional reports that the Polish great opposes Messi's return, as he was promised the role of protagonist when he joined the Blaugrana last summer. If Xavi's side pulls off a reunion with their legendary attacker, that could complicate Lewandowski's situation.

He's said to have communicated his feelings with the board and is hopeful they will appreciate his efforts since arriving at the Blaugrana. The former Bayern Munich striker has scored 25 goals in 30 games across competitions.

Messi and Lewandowski also have a sore history with Messi beating the Pole to the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The Barcelona frontman made comments about Messi's win after finishing runner-up.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also keen for his former teammate not to return. The German's relationship with the PSG forward ended on a sour note. He reproached Messi over his behaviour in training and did not speak to each other again following the incident.

Ansu Fati is another player reportedly against Messi coming back. Jealousy is cited as a problem between the pair, with Fati wary of Messi taking over his role in the side. Fati enjoyed a superb emergence at the Blaugrana. He now dons the No. 10 shirt vacated by the legendary attacker. The Spaniard recently separated from Jorge Messi as his agent, turning to Jorge Mendes.

Lastly, Ousmane Dembele is also opposed to Messi's return, as the duo lacked chemistry during their time at Barcelona. The French winger was plagued by injuries during their time together but is now enjoying under Xavi this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi says door is always open for Lionel Messi

Xavi is not averse to Lionel Messi's return.

Many players may be opposing Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona, but manager Xavi insists that the door is always open for his former teammate. The Blaugrana boss told reporters (via ESPN):

"(Messi) is a friend, and we are in permanent contact. It depends on what he wants for his future and how the club see it. He is the best player in the world and the best ever. He would always fit (the team)."

The Argentine left Barcelona in 2021 after they were unable to afford a new contract due to financial reasons. He scored 672 goals and contributed 303 assists in 778 games during his time at the Camp Nou.

