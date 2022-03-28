Robert Lewandowski emerges as Real Madrid's plan B if they fail to sign Erling Haaland: Reports

Real Madrid have been one of the big clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. However, their chances of signing the Norwegian seem bleak as Manchester City are close to agreeing to a deal with the German club.

According to a report from AS, Los Blancos could go after Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski if they fail to sign Haaland this summer.

Robert Lewandowski has been impressive over the past few seasons for Bayern Munich. The Poland international has been a goal-scoring machine as he has scored 45 goals from 37 appearances this season for the German club. Due to his phenomenal performances this season, Lewandowski is considered a firm favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Lewandowski has been at Bayern Munich since 2014 and the upcoming season will be his ninth season with the Bavarians. However, his contract with the German club expires next summer and many clubs have started to monitor the situation.

There has been no progress in the talks between the player's entourage and the club as of yet, which has raised doubts about Lewandowski's future at Bayern.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Robert Lewandowski's dream is to sign for Real Madrid.



But he is aware that Erling Haaland's potential transfer to Madrid would have to go wrong to have a chance of that happening.



(Source: @diarioas)

Real Madrid are now said to be strong suitors for Robert Lewandowski as their chances of signing Erling Haaland have reduced. Los Blancos will consider the Poland international as a Plan B if they end up missing out on signing Haaland this summer. With Lewandowski only having a year left in his current contract, Los Blancos could sign him for a reported fee of 50-60 million euros.

Erling Haaland was one of the top names that Los Blancos wanted to sign this summer. The Borussia Dortmund star is touted to be a future Ballon d'Or winner and the Whites were dreaming of teaming him up with Kylian Mbappe.

However, it looks like Haaland is more open to joining Manchester City as recent reports have suggested the Manchester side have offered him a lucrative deal.

Real Madrid reportedly monitoring Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips

According to a recent report from El Nacional, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Los Blancos recently sent their chief scout Juni Calafat to scout Leeds winger Raphinha.

Calafat is said to have returned to Madrid and asked the Whites to sign Kalvin Phillips instead as he was highly impressed by the 26-year-old's performances.

Defensacentral.com @defcentral



bit.ly/36gNjNF



En Inglaterra aseguran que el Madrid ha mandado ojeadores a ver a Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has turned out to be one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League. The England international, who is a Leeds Academy product, has risen through the ranks to represent his boyhood club.

Phillips has also impressed many with his performances for his country, especially during last year's European Championships. Real Madrid will need to spend a reported fee of £60 million to sign Phillips from Leeds.

