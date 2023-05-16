Robert Lewandowski prefers to move to the Premier League if Barcelona decide to sell him: Reports

Robert Lewandowski reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League over Bayern Munich if Barcelona decide to sell him.

According to El Nacional, Thomas Tuchel's latest comments about Lewandowski have been interpreted as a hint that he wants to sign the Poland international. 'Lewa' left Bayern to join Barca last summer for a fee of €40 million.

Tuchel recently admitted:

"We don't have that figure, even though we had Robert before. We miss Lewandowski and his 40 goals. If you look at the most dominant teams playing in the semi-finals of the Champions League, they both have a decisive striker."

The 34-year-old scored goals at a fearsome rate for the Bavarian giants, racking up 344 strikes in 375 career games. He hasn't lost his scoring touch in Catalonia as well. Despite slight hiccups in his form, he has 31 goals in 42 games across competitions for his new club.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona decide to sell Lewandowski despite a strong debut season and the fact that his contract expires in June 2026. They are already scouring the market to find competition for him after Memphis Depay's permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid in January.

The 10-time Bundesliga winner's latest exploits came in the form of a brace in a 4-2 win against rivals Espanyol on May 14. The win confirmed Barcelona's La Liga title triumph and meant that the striker has now won first-division league trophies in three separate countries.

The Pole won the 2009-10 Ekstraklasa with Lech Poznan.

Robert Lewandowski eyeing Pichichi trophy after La Liga success with Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is used to winning Golden Boots. He was Bundesliga's top-scorer in every season since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Pole is on course to win the Trofeo Pichichi with 21 goals in 30 league games, holding a four-goal lead over Karim Benzema. But he wants to score more. Speaking after his team's win against Espanyol, the Barcelona striker said, via BarcaTV+ (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"There are still four games to go… I have to score more goals. I’m very happy to win La Liga. We played very well today."

Benzema may be four goals behind but the French superstar is very capable of shaving that gap down considerably in the space of a single weekend. Ruud van Nistelrooy was the last player to win the Pichichi in his first season in Spain.

The former Dutch international did so in the 2006-07 campaign with Real Madrid, scoring 25 times in 37 matches.

