Robert Lewandowski urges Barcelona to sign 22-year-old centre-back linked with AC Milan: Reports

Roberto Lewandowski has urged Barcelona to make a move for AC Milan and West Ham United transfer target Jakub Kiwior, as per Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t Football-Italia).

Kiwior joined Spezia Calcio from Slovenian side MSK Zilina at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Since then, he has made 31 appearances for his new club in all competitions and has featured in 29 out of their last 31 Serie A games across both seasons.

Kiwior has taken giant strides with regard to his national career and earned his first senior cap in a 2-2 UEFA Nations League draw against the Netherlands in June.

He was called up to manager Czeslaw Michniewicz's Poland squad earlier this month and played the full 90 minutes in both their Nations League games. They lost 2-0 to Holland at home on September 22 and won 1-0 against Wales three days later in Cardiff.

Lewandowski has featured in all of Kiwior's games for Poland except the one where the centre-back debuted against the Netherlands.

The striker joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich this summer and it seems that he is already keen to help his new team sign a star in the making.

Kiwior, however, is also being pursued by the Hammers, who had a €12 million bid for him rejected this summer, as well as Serie A giants AC Milan.

It remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will act on Lewandowski's recommendations and sign another centre-back after signing two in the recently-concluded transfer window.

Andreas Christensen joined the Camp Nou outfit on a free transfer from Chelsea, while Jules Kounde arrived from Sevilla for a fee of €50 million.

Barcelona and AC Milan face Juventus challenge in the race to sign Real Madrid winger

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Juventus have entered the race to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, who is also on Barcelona and AC Milan's radar.

The Spain international is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and could leave as a free agent next year. He has struggled to earn regular playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti and hasn't hidden his frustrations about that.

Asensio has made four appearances this season across competitions — all from the bench — and has scored once. However, it is believed that Barcelona's dressing room is against the potential arrival of the former RCD Mallorca man.

This could potentially hand an advantage to the Italian teams, but only time will tell which club's colors Asensio will be donning at the start of the 2022-23 season.

